UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 35 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2022 | 02:00 PM

New Zealand reports 35 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Jan. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :New Zealand reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 11,057.

Among the new infections, 18 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, one in nearby Waikato, 13 in Bay of Plenty, and three in the Lakes district, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 37 cases are being treated in hospitals, including three in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand stands at 14,150 currently, according to the health ministry.

On Friday, the ministry reported 24 cases identified at the border. While whole-genome sequencing of these cases is expected soon, the likelihood is that Omicron will continue to be the most prevalent variant at the borders, it said.

To date, about 92 percent of the eligible people in New Zealand are double-dosed or fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Auckland Border New Zealand

Recent Stories

The President of Turkmenistan received Ambassador ..

The President of Turkmenistan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotenti ..

23 minutes ago
 Population, Housing Census 2022 to begin from May ..

Population, Housing Census 2022 to begin from May 15, Senate told

37 minutes ago
 Russian Broadcaster MIR's Office Catches Fire in K ..

Russian Broadcaster MIR's Office Catches Fire in Kazakhstan's Almaty

28 minutes ago
 India reports 117,100 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 117,100 new COVID-19 cases

28 minutes ago
 Two arrested for decanting gas

Two arrested for decanting gas

29 minutes ago
 China's Internet dating market sees value top 1 bl ..

China's Internet dating market sees value top 1 bln USD: report

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.