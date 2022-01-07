New Zealand reports 35 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Jan. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :New Zealand reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 in the community on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 11,057.

Among the new infections, 18 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, one in nearby Waikato, 13 in Bay of Plenty, and three in the Lakes district, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 37 cases are being treated in hospitals, including three in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand stands at 14,150 currently, according to the health ministry.

On Friday, the ministry reported 24 cases identified at the border. While whole-genome sequencing of these cases is expected soon, the likelihood is that Omicron will continue to be the most prevalent variant at the borders, it said.

To date, about 92 percent of the eligible people in New Zealand are double-dosed or fully vaccinated.