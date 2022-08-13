New Zealand reports 3,650 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) APP):New Zealand reported 3,650 new community cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers of COVID-19 in New Zealand now sits at 4,418. The ministry also reported 546 current hospitalizations, including 10 cases in intensive care units or high dependency units on Saturday.

In addition, there were 92 new cases that have recently traveled overseas, according to the ministry.

New Zealand has reported 1,670,483 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. There are now a total of 1,750 deaths in the country confirmed as attributable to COVID-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, said the ministry.

New Zealand is currently under the orange settings of the COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings.