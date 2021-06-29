New Zealand reports 4 cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported four cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no cases in the community on Tuesday.

The four newly imported cases came from Kuwait and the Netherlands, and have remained in managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

One previously reported case has now recovered. One of Monday's cases has now been reclassified as under investigation, and has been removed from the daily tally. Therefore, the number of active cases in New Zealand is 30, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,385, said a ministry statement.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is three, it said.

New Zealand will resume the quarantine free travel bubble with some Australia states from Sunday after Wellington relaxes COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday night.

The capital will move back down to alert level 1 from midnight on Tuesday due to zero transmission found in the community, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told a press conference. The COVID-19 alert was moved up to level 2 about a week ago following a Sydney tourist positive case.