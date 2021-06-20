UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Reports 4 New Cases Of COVID-19, 2,362 In Total

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 12:20 PM

New Zealand reports 4 new cases of COVID-19, 2,362 in total

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :-- New Zealand reported four new cases of COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health in a statement Sunday.

The four new cases were recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry's last update on Friday, it is said.

There was no new case of COVID-19 to report in the wider New Zealand community, said the Ministry.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases of COVID-19 detected at the New Zealand border was one, it said.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand was 22, and the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 2,362, said the Ministry.

The total number of tests processed by New Zealand laboratories to date reached 2,224,208.

Related Topics

Border Sunday New Zealand

Recent Stories

Dubai Airports to reopen DXB’s Terminal 1 and Co ..

37 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 178.08 million

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 20, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.