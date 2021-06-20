New Zealand reports 4 new cases of COVID-19, 2,362 in total

(@FahadShabbir)

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :-- New Zealand reported four new cases of COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health in a statement Sunday.

The four new cases were recent returnees in managed isolation facilities since the Ministry's last update on Friday, it is said.

There was no new case of COVID-19 to report in the wider New Zealand community, said the Ministry.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases of COVID-19 detected at the New Zealand border was one, it said.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand was 22, and the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 2,362, said the Ministry.

The total number of tests processed by New Zealand laboratories to date reached 2,224,208.