New Zealand Reports 4 New COVID-19 Cases

Sun 14th February 2021 | 11:00 AM

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported three new community cases of COVID-19 and one new infection in a managed isolation facility, said the New Zealand government at a press conference on Sunday.

According to the Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield, the community cases were a father, mother and daughter in a household in the south Auckland community. The mother worked for a service company at the airport.

Positive test results of the trio came on Saturday night and genome sequencing is underway, said Bloomfield.

While the source of the infection is still under investigation, New Zealand COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins urged the general public to stay vigilant and keep following the health guidelines.

"We need to stay vigilant and be prepared," said Hipkins.However, the New Zealand government is currently not planning to change its COVID-19 Alert Level from the current settings, said Hipkins.New Zealand is currently at COVID-19 Alert Level One with no restriction on gatherings.

