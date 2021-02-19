New Zealand reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WELLINGTON, Feb. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported four more cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including one in the community linked to the existing Auckland February cases, who was a household contact of previous cases.

This person had previously returned a negative test, taken on Monday and has been isolating at home and is in the process of transferring to the Auckland quarantine facility, according to the Ministry of Health.

There are three new cases in managed isolation. One of the cases in managed isolation is classified as historical and deemed not infectious, said a ministry statement.

The three new border cases, who came from India, the Netherlands and Indonesia, have been staying in managed isolation facilities in Auckland and Christchurch, it said.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 50, and the total number of confirmed cases is 1,992.