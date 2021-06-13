New Zealand reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

The new cases of COVID-19 reported were recent returnees in managed isolation facilities, since last update on Friday, while there was no new case of COVID-19 to report in the wider New Zealand community, said the ministry.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases of COVID-19 detected at the New Zealand border was four, it said.

There were two new historical cases of COVID-19 reported on Sunday in managed isolation. Another two previously reported cases under investigation were confirmed as historical cases of COVID-19, said the ministry.

The total number of active cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand was 27, and the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 2,352, it said.

The number of tests processed by New Zealand laboratories to date reached 2,195,282, said the ministry.