UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Reports 4 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 01:50 PM

New Zealand reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

The new cases of COVID-19 reported were recent returnees in managed isolation facilities, since last update on Friday, while there was no new case of COVID-19 to report in the wider New Zealand community, said the ministry.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases of COVID-19 detected at the New Zealand border was four, it said.

There were two new historical cases of COVID-19 reported on Sunday in managed isolation. Another two previously reported cases under investigation were confirmed as historical cases of COVID-19, said the ministry.

The total number of active cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand was 27, and the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reached 2,352, it said.

The number of tests processed by New Zealand laboratories to date reached 2,195,282, said the ministry.

Related Topics

Border Sunday New Zealand

Recent Stories

DEWA to add additional 600MW of clean energy capac ..

21 minutes ago

Emirates Literature Foundation’s story writing c ..

1 hour ago

Gas pipe explosion kills 11 in central Chinese cit ..

1 hour ago

UAE Maritime Week is set to return with an in-pers ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award invites entrants for 16th ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses boosting cooperation w ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.