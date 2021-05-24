New Zealand reports 4 new COVID-19 cases in managed isolation

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported four new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no new cases in the community on Monday.

All the four newly imported cases came from India and have remained in managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two, said a ministry statement.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered. Seven previously reported cases have been reclassified as historical, it said.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 24, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,311, it added.