UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 4,024 New COVID-19 Community Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2022 | 04:20 PM

New Zealand reports 4,024 new COVID-19 community cases

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 4,024 new community cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths from the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

Among the new community infections, 1,250 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said.

In addition, 53 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently, 391 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals, including three in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has reported 1,270,812 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020.

Related Topics

Auckland Border 2020 From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

18 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "u ..

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "unconditional apology"

36 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for cou ..

Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for country's sustainable development

1 hour ago
 How cricketers marked Father's Day?

How cricketers marked Father's Day?

2 hours ago
 Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any ..

Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any bold statements before Pakist ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls on Int’l community to support UNH ..

Pakistan calls on Int’l community to support UNHCR’s efforts in support of r ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.