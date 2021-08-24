New Zealand reports 41 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

WELLINGTON, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported 41 new community cases of Delta variant of COVID-19 on Tuesday, of which 38 are from Auckland and three are from Wellington, bringing the total number of cases in the country's community outbreak to 148.

Of these 41 new cases, 19 are female and 22 are male. Thirty-one of these are Pacific peoples, three are Asian and seven are European, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told a press conference.

The total number of community cases in Auckland, the country's largest city, is now 137, and 11 are in the capital Wellington, Bloomfield said.

All of the cases have or are being transferred safely to a managed isolation facility, under strict infection prevention and control procedures, including the use of full PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), he said.

"As previously indicated, it's not unexpected to see a rise in daily case numbers at this stage. At its peak last year, New Zealand had a daily total of 89 new cases," he added.

There are currently nine hospitalizations, of which eight are associated with the current outbreak, Bloomfield said.