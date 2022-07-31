UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 4,238 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2022 | 03:40 PM

New Zealand reports 4,238 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) --:New Zealand reported 4,238 new community cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers of COVID-19 in New Zealand now sits at 7,183. The Ministry also reported 806 current hospitalizations including 12 cases in ICU or HDU on Sunday.

In addition, there were 226 new cases of COVID-19 that have recently traveled overseas, according to the Ministry.

New Zealand has reported 1,603,545 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. There are now a total of 1,502 deaths confirmed as attributable to COVID-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, according to the Ministry.

Related Topics

Sunday New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during ..

Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year

15 hours ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

15 hours ago
 Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the a ..

Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities

15 hours ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.