New Zealand reports 4,238 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) --:New Zealand reported 4,238 new community cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers of COVID-19 in New Zealand now sits at 7,183. The Ministry also reported 806 current hospitalizations including 12 cases in ICU or HDU on Sunday.

In addition, there were 226 new cases of COVID-19 that have recently traveled overseas, according to the Ministry.

New Zealand has reported 1,603,545 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. There are now a total of 1,502 deaths confirmed as attributable to COVID-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, according to the Ministry.