New Zealand Reports 4,404 Community Cases Of COVID-19

Sumaira FH Published June 18, 2022 | 01:50 PM

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :New Zealand reported 4,404 community cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

The Ministry reported 4,404 community cases, 356 current hospitalizations, and 11 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday.

Of the 4,404 community cases of COVID-19, 1,318 cases were from the largest city Auckland.

In addition, there were 50 new cases of COVID-19 reported at the New Zealand border on Saturday, according to the ministry.

New Zealand has reported 1,263,333 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

New Zealand is currently under the orange settings of the COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings.

