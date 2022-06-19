New Zealand reports 4,404 community cases of COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :New Zealand reported 4,404 community cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

Of the 4,404 community cases of COVID-19, 1,318 cases were from the largest city Auckland.

In addition, there were 50 new cases of COVID-19 reported at the New Zealand border on Saturday, according to the ministry.

New Zealand has reported 1,263,333 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

New Zealand is currently under the orange settings of the COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings.