New Zealand reports 4,413 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 4,413 new community cases of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

Among the new community infections, 1,312 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said.

In addition, 68 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently, 352 COVID-19 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including nine in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has reported 1,236,398 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020.