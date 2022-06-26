New Zealand Reports 4,429 Community Cases Of COVID-19
Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2022 | 04:40 PM
WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) --:New Zealand reported 4,429 community cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.
The ministry also reported six deaths of COVID-19 on Sunday.
Of the 4,429 community cases of COVID-19, 409 cases were from the largest city Auckland.
There were 86 new cases of COVID-19 reported at the New Zealand border on Sunday, according to the ministry.
New Zealand has reported 1,301,319 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The country is currently under the orange settings of the COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings.