UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 4,429 Community Cases Of COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2022 | 04:40 PM

New Zealand reports 4,429 community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) --:New Zealand reported 4,429 community cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The ministry also reported six deaths of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Of the 4,429 community cases of COVID-19, 409 cases were from the largest city Auckland.

There were 86 new cases of COVID-19 reported at the New Zealand border on Sunday, according to the ministry.

New Zealand has reported 1,301,319 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country is currently under the orange settings of the COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings.

Related Topics

Orange Auckland Border Sunday From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

7 hours ago
 PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cit ..

PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cities on Jul 2

16 hours ago
 Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to co ..

Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to communities: Prime Minister

16 hours ago
 President calls for stronger commitment to address ..

President calls for stronger commitment to address challenge of drug abuse

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.