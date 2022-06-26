New Zealand reports 4,429 community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) --:New Zealand reported 4,429 community cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The ministry also reported six deaths of COVID-19 on Sunday.

Of the 4,429 community cases of COVID-19, 409 cases were from the largest city Auckland.

There were 86 new cases of COVID-19 reported at the New Zealand border on Sunday, according to the ministry.

New Zealand has reported 1,301,319 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country is currently under the orange settings of the COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings.