New Zealand Reports 5 New Cases Of COVID-19

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 02:20 PM

WELLINGTON, Aug. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) --:New Zealand reported five new cases of COVID-19 from recent returnees in managed isolation facilities, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Sunday, with no new case recorded in the wider community.

One historical case, which was thought to have been recorded from overseas, was added to New Zealand's COVID-19 tally.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand was 32 and the total number of confirmed cases reached 2,530.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the New Zealand border was two, said the ministry.

More than 2.18 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the country up until 11:59 p.m. Saturday. Of these, 1.37 million were first doses and more than 816,000 were second doses.

