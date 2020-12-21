New Zealand reports 5 new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation

(@FahadShabbir)

WELLINGTON, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :New Zealand reported five new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation on Monday, with no new cases in the community.

One previously reported case has now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 59, and the total number of confirmed cases is 1,765, official figures showed.

The country's health ministry said health authorities in Britain are in communication with other countries including New Zealand about the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain in Britain, known as the B.1.1.7 strain.

"The specific strain identified in Britain has not been seen in New Zealand cases to date," the statement said.

New Zealand's Ministry of Health officials continue to liaise with health officials in New South Wales following an increase in COVID-19 cases in the Australian state. The specific genome identified in New South Wales has not been seen in New Zealand cases to date, it said.