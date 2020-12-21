UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Reports 5 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 11:30 AM

New Zealand reports 5 new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation

WELLINGTON, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :New Zealand reported five new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation on Monday, with no new cases in the community.

One previously reported case has now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 59, and the total number of confirmed cases is 1,765, official figures showed.

The country's health ministry said health authorities in Britain are in communication with other countries including New Zealand about the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain in Britain, known as the B.1.1.7 strain.

"The specific strain identified in Britain has not been seen in New Zealand cases to date," the statement said.

New Zealand's Ministry of Health officials continue to liaise with health officials in New South Wales following an increase in COVID-19 cases in the Australian state. The specific genome identified in New South Wales has not been seen in New Zealand cases to date, it said.

Related Topics

Wales New Zealand

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 62 more deaths due to COVID-19

4 minutes ago

Karachi’s urban flooding a consequence of multip ..

5 minutes ago

SMEs in UAE receive more than AED 420 million trad ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organizes 665 training programs in 9 ..

9 minutes ago

Poland’s Goczol and Kolaric of Serbia top the Ex ..

13 minutes ago

Imran Butt named in 17-player Test squad

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.