New Zealand reports 5 new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :-- New Zealand reported five new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no new cases in the community on Friday.

All the five newly imported cases came from Afghanistan and have remained in managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is three, said a ministry statement.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 29 and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,346, it said.

Following an assessment of the COVID-19 outbreak in greater Melbourne in Australia, New Zealand's quarantine free travel pause with Victoria state will continue for a further seven days before a review on Wednesday, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said on Thursday.