New Zealand reports 5,285 new COVID-19 community cases

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) --:New Zealand recorded 5,285 new community cases of COVID-19 with 12 more deaths, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

Among the new community infections, 1,596 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said.

In addition, 106 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently, 300 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals, including five in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has reported 1,287,674 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020.