New Zealand Reports 53 New Cases Of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Oct. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) --:New Zealand reported 53 new cases of COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 51 were community infections in Auckland and Waikato, two were imported cases detected at the border, it said.

The total case number of COVID-19 in the current Delta variant outbreak in the New Zealand community reached 1,945, including 1,886 in Auckland, 42 in Waikato, and 17 in Wellington, said the ministry.

There were 29 patients in New Zealand hospitals including five in intensive care units (ICUs) or high dependency units (HDUs).

The country has recorded 4,632 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

A record-breaking 130,002 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administrated on Saturday's nationwide vaccination campaign, said the ministry.

