New Zealand Reports 5,435 New COVID-19 Community Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2022 | 01:00 PM

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 5,435 new community cases of COVID-19 and 15 more deaths from the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

Among the new community infections, 1,602 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said.

In addition, 107 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently, 377 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals, including six in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has reported 1,253,854 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020.

