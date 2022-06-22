UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 5,499 New COVID-19 Community Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2022 | 01:10 PM

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 5,499 new community cases of COVID-19 with 18 more deaths, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

Among the new community infections, 1,637 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said.

In addition, 78 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently, 334 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals, including four in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has reported 1,282,212 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020.

