New Zealand Reports 5,554 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Published June 15, 2022 | 12:50 PM

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 5,554 new community cases of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

Among the new community infections, 1,659 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said.

In addition, 70 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently, 368 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals, including seven in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has reported 1,248,298 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020.

