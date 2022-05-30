UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 5,836 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2022 | 02:00 PM

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 5,836 new community cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths from the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

Among the new community infections, 1,923 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said.

In addition, 52 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently, 403 COVID-19 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 10 in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has reported 1,148,905 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country.

