New Zealand reports 6 new cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported six new cases of COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Sunday.

The six new cases were recent returnees in managed isolation facilities while there was no new case of COVID-19 to report in the wider New Zealand community, said the ministry.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand was 27, and the total number of confirmed cases reached 2,312, said the ministry.

The total number of tests processed by New Zealand laboratories to date reached 2,106,971, according to the statement.