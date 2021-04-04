UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Reports 6 New COVID-19 Cases In Managed Isolation

WELLINGTON, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported six new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Sunday.

The six new cases were all border-related cases in managed isolation over the past three days since the ministry's last update, while there was no new case in the wider community, according to the statement.

The seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases detected at the New Zealand border was three, it is said.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand was 61, and the total number of confirmed cases in the country reached 2,151.

In the past three days, 10,568 tests were processed in the country. The total number of tests processed by New Zealand laboratories to date was 1,913,487.

New Zealand is currently at COVID-19 Alert Level One with no restriction on gathering.

