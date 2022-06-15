New Zealand reports 6,133 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 6,133 new community cases of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

Among the new community infections, 1,800 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said.

In addition, 82 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently, 377 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals, including seven in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has reported 1,242,660 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020.