New Zealand Reports 6,232 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Published July 30, 2022 | 02:00 PM

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :New Zealand reported 6,232 new community cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers of COVID-19 in New Zealand now sits at 7,405. The ministry also reported 769 current hospitalizations, including 18 cases in intensive care units or high dependency units.

In addition, there were 243 new cases that have recently traveled overseas, according to the ministry.

New Zealand has reported 1,599,202 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. There are now a total of 1,479 deaths in the country confirmed as attributable to COVID-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, said the ministry.

New Zealand is currently under the orange settings of the COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings.

