New Zealand reports 6,297 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 6,297 new community cases of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

Among the new community infections, 1,822 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said.

In addition, 86 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

New Zealand has reported 1,222,199 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020.