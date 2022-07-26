UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 6,910 New COVID-19 Community Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2022 | 01:40 PM

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 6,910 new community cases of COVID-19 and 16 more deaths from the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

It said 387 COVID-19 cases have recently traveled overseas.

Currently, 836 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals, including 27 in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has reported 1,559,072 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020, with a total number of publicly reported deaths with COVID-19 reaching 2,006 in the country.

New Zealand is currently under the orange settings of the COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings.

