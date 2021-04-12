UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Reports 7 Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 12:10 PM

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported seven cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no new cases in the community on Monday.

Six of the seven newly imported cases came from India, and one came from the United States.

The all remained in managed isolation and quarantine facilities in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is nine, said a ministry statement.

The number of previously reported cases that have now recovered is 17. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 100, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,227, it said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

