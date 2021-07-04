UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Reports 7 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

New Zealand reports 7 new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation

WELLINGTON, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :-- New Zealand reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in two days, all recent returnees in managed isolation facilities, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Sunday.

There was no case in the wider New Zealand community, said the ministry.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 32, and the total number of confirmed cases reached 2,395, it said.

The total number of tests processed by New Zealand laboratories to date reached 2,314,030, said the ministry.

Regarding New Zealand's travel bubble with Australia, the travel pause for South Australia, Australian Capital Territory, Tasmania and Victoria will be lifted at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, while the that for Western Australia, Northern Territory, New South Wales and Queensland remained in place and will be reviewed on Tuesday, said the ministry.

Related Topics

Australia Victoria Wales Sunday All New Zealand P

Recent Stories

Healthcare an ideal jumping-off point for Artifici ..

22 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate US President on Independe ..

2 hours ago

ADEK becomes first international entity licensed f ..

2 hours ago

World’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel on track ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

4 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.