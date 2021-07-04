New Zealand reports 7 new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation

WELLINGTON, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :-- New Zealand reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in two days, all recent returnees in managed isolation facilities, said the Ministry of Health in a statement on Sunday.

There was no case in the wider New Zealand community, said the ministry.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 32, and the total number of confirmed cases reached 2,395, it said.

The total number of tests processed by New Zealand laboratories to date reached 2,314,030, said the ministry.

Regarding New Zealand's travel bubble with Australia, the travel pause for South Australia, Australian Capital Territory, Tasmania and Victoria will be lifted at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, while the that for Western Australia, Northern Territory, New South Wales and Queensland remained in place and will be reviewed on Tuesday, said the ministry.