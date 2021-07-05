UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Reports 7 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 11:40 AM

New Zealand reports 7 new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation

WELLINGTON, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :New Zealand Monday reported seven new cases of COVID-19 related to recent returnees in managed isolation facilities and no cases in the community.

The new imported cases came from Cambodia, Bahrain and India, with four other cases' full travel history yet to be determined, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 39, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,402, the ministry said in a statement.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is three, it said.

