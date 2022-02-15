UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 744 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 11:30 AM

New Zealand reports 744 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Feb. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :New Zealand reported 744 new community cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Among the new community infections, 535 are in the largest city of Auckland, 69 in nearby Waikato, five in the Capital and Coast region, 30 in the Southern region, 43 in Northland, eight in the Bay of Plenty and 10 in the Lakes region, according to the ministry.

In addition, 19 new cases were detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

There are 40 patients in New Zealand hospitals with no one being treated in intensive care units.

New Zealand has reported a total of 21,949 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

About 95 percent of the eligible population have been vaccinated with at least two shots in the country.

New Zealand is currently at the highest Red settings under the COVID-19 Protection Framework. At Red settings, face masks become mandatory in many indoor environments and gatherings are limited to 100 people.

Related Topics

Auckland Border New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th February 2022

2 hours ago
 NCM warns of fog formations, poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formations, poor visibility

9 hours ago
 F&amp;B trade in UAE exceeds $20 bn in first nine ..

F&amp;B trade in UAE exceeds $20 bn in first nine months of 2021: Dubai Chamber

10 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey witness exc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey witness exchange of agreements, MoUs

11 hours ago
 Colombian President Expresses Concern Over 'Expans ..

Colombian President Expresses Concern Over 'Expansion of Military Power' Near Uk ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>