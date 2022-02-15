New Zealand reports 744 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Feb. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :New Zealand reported 744 new community cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Among the new community infections, 535 are in the largest city of Auckland, 69 in nearby Waikato, five in the Capital and Coast region, 30 in the Southern region, 43 in Northland, eight in the Bay of Plenty and 10 in the Lakes region, according to the ministry.

In addition, 19 new cases were detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

There are 40 patients in New Zealand hospitals with no one being treated in intensive care units.

New Zealand has reported a total of 21,949 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

About 95 percent of the eligible population have been vaccinated with at least two shots in the country.

New Zealand is currently at the highest Red settings under the COVID-19 Protection Framework. At Red settings, face masks become mandatory in many indoor environments and gatherings are limited to 100 people.