New Zealand Reports 7,441 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2022 | 05:00 PM

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 7,441 new community cases of COVID-19, the ministry of health said on Friday.

Among the new community infections, 2,503 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, 78 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently, 398 COVID-19 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including six people in intensive care units or high dependency units. The ministry also reported 29 more deaths from COVID-19.

New Zealand has reported 1,026,715 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

New Zealand's border will reopen to all tourists and visa holders on July 31, two months earlier than planned, in a move to address the immediate skill shortages and speed up the economic recovery from COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday.

