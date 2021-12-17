UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 76 New Community Cases Of COVID-19 Delta Variant, Confirms 1st Omicron Case

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 03:20 PM

New Zealand reports 76 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant, confirms 1st Omicron case

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported 76 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 10,129.

Among the new infections, 47 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, 15 in nearby Waikato, 10 in Bay of Plenty, three in Taranaki and one in the Lakes District Health board, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 51 cases are being treated in hospitals, including five in intensive care units or high dependency units, a ministry statement said.

Whole genome sequencing has detected New Zealand's first case of the Omicron variant in a recent international arrival who tested positive in a day 0/1 test at a Christchurch managed isolation facility.

The case arrived in Auckland from Germany via Dubai on Dec. 10 and flew to Christchurch for quarantine on an aircraft chartered for international arrivals.

The case is fully vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield said that while the arrival of a new variant is concerning, New Zealand is well placed to manage Omicron cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Zealand stands at 12,947 currently, according to the health ministry.

New Zealand officially declared on Thursday to have reached 90 percent fully vaccinated against COVID-19 across the country.

