New Zealand reports 7,870 new community cases of COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

WELLINGTON,June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 7,870 new community cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths from the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

Among the new community infections, 2,456 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said.

In addition, 95 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently, 393 COVID-19 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including eight in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has reported 1,173,383 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country.