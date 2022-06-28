UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 8,028 Community Cases Of COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2022 | 12:40 PM

New Zealand reports 8,028 community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 8,028 community cases of COVID-19 and 16 more deaths on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Among the new community infections, 2,584 cases were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said.

In addition, 94 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently, 383 patients are being treated in hospitals due to COVID-19, including seven in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has reported 1,315,327 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020.

