New Zealand Reports 8,182 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) --:New Zealand recorded 8,182 new community cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths from the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

Among the new community infections, 2,534 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said.

In addition, 89 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently, 373 COVID-19 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including eight in intensive care units or high dependency units.

