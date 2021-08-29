UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 85 New Cases Of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Aug. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) --:New Zealand reported 85 new cases of COVID-19, said Ashley Bloomfield, Director-General of Health from the Ministry of Health at a press conference on Sunday.

Of the 85 new cases of COVID-19 reported, 83 were community cases in Auckland and Wellington, two were recent returnees in the managed isolation facilities, said Bloomfield.

The August community outbreak in the country saw 496 active cases of COVID-19 in Auckland and 15 in Wellington. Thirty-four people with COVID-19 were stable in hospital and two were in ICU, said Bloomfield.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern acknowledged the "hugely unsettling" impact of COVID-19 on the New Zealand public. She announced further social support measures for people affected by the current outbreak and the lockdown.

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in the country reached 3,108.

New Zealand went into COVID-19 Alert Level Four lockdown from August 17. Most of New Zealand will move to Alert Level Three on Tuesday night, but Northland and Auckland will stay at Alert Level Four. The cabinet will make a formal decision on Monday about Alert Level changes.

