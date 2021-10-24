New Zealand reports 85 new COVID-19 cases

WELLINGTON, Oct. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) --:New Zealand reported 85 new cases of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Sunday.

Of the new cases of COVID-19 reported, 80 were community cases in the North Island, and five were imported cases at the border, said the ministry.

The total case number of COVID-19 in the current Delta variant outbreak in New Zealand community reached 2,572, including 2,466 in Auckland, 83 in Waikato, 17 in Wellington, five in Northland, and one in Nelson-Marlborough, the ministry said.

There were 50 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, including four in intensive care units (ICUs) or high-dependency units (HDUs), it said.

New Zealand recorded 5,278 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, said the ministry.