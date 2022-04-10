UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 8,531 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2022 | 05:20 PM

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) --:New Zealand reported 8,531 new community cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

Among the new community infections, 1,456 were in the largest city Auckland, and the rest of the cases were identified across the nation, according to the Ministry.

In addition, there were 26 new cases of COVID-19 detected at the New Zealand border, said the Ministry.

There were 635 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, including 18 people at the intensive care units or high dependency units.

The Ministry also reported the deaths of 11 people with COVID-19 on Saturday.

New Zealand has reported 758,888 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

New Zealand is currently at the highest Red settings under the COVID-19 Protection Framework. At the updated Red settings, indoor gatherings are limited to 200 people, with no limits for outdoor gatherings.

