New Zealand reports 8,638 community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :New Zealand reported 8,638 community cases of COVID-19 in two days, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Saturday.

The ministry also reported 316 current hospitalizations and 24 deaths of COVID-19 for Saturday and Friday, which was the country's Matariki Maori New Year public holiday.

Of the 8,638 community cases of COVID-19, 2,693 cases were from the largest city Auckland. Other cases were reported from across the country.

In addition, 211 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border for the past two days, according to the Ministry.

New Zealand has reported 1,296,728 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.

The country is currently under the orange settings of the COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings.