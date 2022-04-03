New Zealand reports 8,810 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) --:New Zealand reported 8,810 new community cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

Among the new community infections, 1,555 were in the largest city Auckland, and the rest of the cases were identified across the nation, according to the Ministry.

In addition, there were 31 new cases of COVID-19 detected at the New Zealand border, said the Ministry.

There were 690 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, including 26 people in the intensive care units (ICU) or high dependency units (HDU). The Ministry also reported the deaths of 18 people with COVID-19 on Sunday.

New Zealand has reported 691,742 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.