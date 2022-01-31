UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 91 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2022 | 03:20 PM

New Zealand reports 91 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Jan. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) --:New Zealand reported 91 new community cases of COVID-19 on Monday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

Among the 91 new community infections, 65 are in the largest city Auckland, one in Bay of Plenty, 17 in Waikato, three in the Lakes region, one in Northland, two in Hawke's Bay, one in Tairawhiti and one in Wellington, according to the ministry.

In addition, there are 39 new cases detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

There are 10 COVID-19 patients in New Zealand hospitals, but no COVID-19 patient is at the intensive care unit.

The country has recorded 16,039 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 12,005 cases from the current community outbreak.

Whole genome sequencing continues to take place on all new unlinked cases of COVID-19 and provides additional information to aid public health decisions, said a ministry statement.

