UrduPoint.com

New Zealand Reports 9,843 New Community Cases Of COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2022 | 01:30 AM

New Zealand reports 9,843 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) --:New Zealand recorded eight more deaths and 9,843 new community cases of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

Among the new community infections, 3,442 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, 63 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border.

Currently, 421 COVID-19 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 10 people in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has reported 1,056,656 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who is currently isolated at home after testing positive for COVID-19, said New Zealand's border will reopen to all tourists and visa holders on July 31, two months earlier than planned, to speed up economic recovery from COVID-19.

Related Topics

Auckland July Visa Border All From New Zealand

Recent Stories

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From ..

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From COVAX Global Initiative - Sta ..

55 minutes ago
 'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Ra ..

'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Rasheed

55 minutes ago
 BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

55 minutes ago
 Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk R ..

Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk Region Governor

1 hour ago
 State Dept. Says Turkey Has No Requests in Exchang ..

State Dept. Says Turkey Has No Requests in Exchange for Sweden, Finland Joining ..

55 minutes ago
 Blinken to Meet With Turkey's Cavusoglu at UN on W ..

Blinken to Meet With Turkey's Cavusoglu at UN on Wednesday - State Dept.

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.