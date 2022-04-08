New Zealand reports 9,906 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) --:New Zealand recorded 9,906 new community cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Of the new community infections, 1,804 were detected in the largest city of Auckland, according to the ministry.

In addition, 69 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

Currently, 626 COVID-19 patients are being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 17 in intensive care units. The ministry also reported 10 more deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday.

New Zealand has reported 750,385 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.