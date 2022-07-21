New Zealand reports 9,953 new COVID-19 community cases

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :New Zealand recorded 9,953 new community cases of COVID-19 and 32 more deaths from the pandemic, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

It said 383 COVID-19 cases have recently traveled overseas.

Currently, 767 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals, including 20 in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has reported 1,529,508 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020.