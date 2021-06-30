UrduPoint.com
New Zealand Reports COVID-19 Case In Managed Isolation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 11:50 AM

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported one case of COVID-19 in managed isolation and no cases of COVID-19 in the community on Wednesday.

The newly imported case came from Afghanistan and has remained in a managed isolation and quarantine facility in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 31, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,386, said a ministry statement.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is three.

Wellington moved back down to alert level 1 from Tuesday night as no community transmission was found after the COVID-19 alert moved up to level 2 about a week ago.

Under alert level 2, any mass gatherings are prohibited and limited to 100 people. Facial masks are mandatory on public transport.

