New Zealand Reports COVID-19 Case In Managed Isolation
Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 11:10 AM
WELLINGTON, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported one case of COVID-19 related to recent returnees in managed isolation facilities and no cases in the community on Thursday.
The newly imported case came from Cambodia and has remained in a managed isolation and quarantine facility in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.
One patient was recovered.
Three previously reported cases have now been reclassified as under investigation pending a historical classification investigation. These cases have now been removed from New Zealand's COVID-19 tally, said a ministry statement.
The number of active cases in New Zealand is 28, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,384, according to the statement.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two, it added.