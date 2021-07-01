New Zealand reports COVID-19 case in managed isolation

WELLINGTON, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported one case of COVID-19 related to recent returnees in managed isolation facilities and no cases in the community on Thursday.

The newly imported case came from Cambodia and has remained in a managed isolation and quarantine facility in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

One patient was recovered.

Three previously reported cases have now been reclassified as under investigation pending a historical classification investigation. These cases have now been removed from New Zealand's COVID-19 tally, said a ministry statement.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 28, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,384, according to the statement.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two, it added.