UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Zealand Reports COVID-19 Case In Managed Isolation

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 11:10 AM

New Zealand reports COVID-19 case in managed isolation

WELLINGTON, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :New Zealand reported one case of COVID-19 related to recent returnees in managed isolation facilities and no cases in the community on Thursday.

The newly imported case came from Cambodia and has remained in a managed isolation and quarantine facility in Auckland, according to the Ministry of Health.

One patient was recovered.

Three previously reported cases have now been reclassified as under investigation pending a historical classification investigation. These cases have now been removed from New Zealand's COVID-19 tally, said a ministry statement.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 28, and the total number of confirmed cases is 2,384, according to the statement.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two, it added.

Related Topics

Auckland Cambodia Border From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Rupee goes up by Rs10 against US dollars in interb ..

13 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 July 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Emirati referee Fahad Al Hosani to officiate in FI ..

9 hours ago

Emirates Business Rewards programme celebrates sma ..

10 hours ago

TECNO’s Born to Stand Out Campaign for the new C ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.